Croatia registers 381 new coronavirus cases, 11 deaths

Share:







Source: Unsplash

Croatia has registered 381 new coronavirus cases and 11 related deaths in the last 24 hours, the national coronavirus response team reported on Sunday.

The number of active cases stands at 4,188. Among them are 561 infected persons who are being treated in hospital, including 26 placed on ventilators, while 2,416 people are self-isolating.

Since 25 February 2020, when the first case was confirmed in Croatia, 1,241,764 persons have been registered as having contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus, of whom 17,023 have died and 1,220,553 have recovered, including 592 in the last 24 hours.

To date, 59.64 per cent of the total population, or 70.92 per cent of adults, have been vaccinated.