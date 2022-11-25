Croatia to host UNWTO World Sports Tourism Congress next year

Podijeli :

Source: Pixabay / ilustracija

Croatian Tourism Minister Nikolina Brnjac attended a session of the UN World Tourism Organization Executive Council and said that next year Croatia will host the UNWTO World Sports Tourism Congress on the occasion of 30 years of its UNWTO membership, the ministry said on Friday.

“Through cooperation in the UNWTO Executive Council, we are creating a framework for a higher quality and more sustainable tourism globally, which is extremely important in the context of positioning Croatia as a competitive sustainable destination in the world,” Brnjac said at the session, held in Marrakesh on 23-25 November.

“The key part is the adoption of the 2030 Sustainable Tourism Development Strategy, which is strongly linked to European and national financing sources,” she added.

In addition to the UNWTO World Sports Tourism Congress, next year Croatia will also host a meeting of the UNWTO Committee on Tourism and Sustainability, which Croatia is chairing as of this year, the minister said.