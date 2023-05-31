Croatia to organise donor conference for mine removal in Ukraine in October

Podijeli :

Croatia plans to organise a donor conference for mine clearance in Ukraine, the State Secretary at the Croatian Foreign and European Affairs Ministry, Andreja Metelko-Zgombic, said in Brussels on Tuesday.

“I have told my colleagues that Croatia plans to organise a donor conference for mine clearance in Ukraine in October,” Metelko-Zgombic said after a meeting of the General Affairs Council, made up of EU member countries’ ministers in charge of European affairs.

Metelko-Zgombic said that Croatia wanted the conference to be attended by as many participants as possible and that it closely cooperated with Ukraine as it was aware, given its war experience, of the importance of mine removal for any country’s recovery.

One of the topics of the ministerial meeting was preparation for the next summit of EU leaders, to be held at the end of June, at which Ukraine will be on the agenda.

Metelko-Zgombic also said that Croatia did not want war crimes committed in Ukraine to go unpunished and understood the importance of prosecuting the crime of aggression, noting that there was a need to establish an international tribunal for the crime of aggression.