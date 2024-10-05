Croatia to send €10 million to flood-hit Bosnia and Herzegovina

Podijeli :

N1

Croatia will send Bosnia and Herzegovina €10 million to help it deal with the consequences of disastrous floods that have hit the central parts of the country and the north of Herzegovina, the Croatian government decided at a conference call on Saturday.

“Croatia stands strongly by the neighbouring and friendly Bosnia and Herzegovina, which has been hit by catastrophic flooding. In addition to the financial assistance in the amount of €10 million, Croatia has sent rescue teams and equipment needed to repair the damage, and it remains open and ready to provide any other form of assistance, in line with the needs of the BiH authorities,” Prime Minister Andrej Plenković said, once again expressing solidarity and deep sympathy with all those affected by the tragedy.

The financial assistance will be sent to the BiH Council of Ministers to help the population of the flood-hit areas, the government said.

It also entrusted different government administrations to consider the possibility of assisting people in the flood-hit areas in line with a request for international assistance.

“The government, all emergency services, competent institutions and ministries have been in touch with their colleagues in Bosnia and Herzegovina and are closely following the situation. Croatia is prepared to act through the Civil Protection Directorate, firefighting units, Ministry of the Interior, Defence Ministry and Red Cross Croatia, depending on the kind of assistance requested by the authorities of Bosnia and Herzegovina,” the government said.