Croatia wants to help Ukraine with mine clearance, says Plenkovic

REUTERS/Vladyslav Musiienko

Croatia can help Ukraine with mine clearance and war crimes trials, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said in Tirana on Wednesday.

We are very interested in Croatian companies that produce state-of-the-art demining equipment being among the leading players. I think we have world-leading companies, he said.

Plenkovic attended the second Ukraine-South East Europe Summit in Tirana, which was hosted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Albanian President Edi Rama.

After the meeting with Zelensky, Plenkovic reiterated that “absolutely no one” who attended a summit of Ukraine’s Western allies in Paris on Monday “offered or demanded the deployment of troops in Ukraine.”

“Therefore, everything we have seen in the media in this sense does not correspond to what happened at the meeting,” he told the press. “What was discussed were some very specific capabilities that can help Ukrainian soldiers in the defence of their territory.”

The purpose of the Paris summit was to gain broad support for further military assistance to Ukraine, not to arrange the deployment of troops, Plenkovic said.

On the sidelines of the summit in Tirana, he met with the Bosnian-Herzegovinian PM Borjana Kristo. They spoke about the reforms that Bosnia and Herzegovina is implementing so that the EU can decide to start accession negotiations with the country next month.

Croatia is helping to “create the conditions for the adoption of this important decision”,” said Plenkovic.