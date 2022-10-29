Croatian administration employees want raise of lowest-coefficient wages

Share:







Source: Igor Kralj / Pixsell

The union of state administration employees called on the government on Saturday to urgently raise the salaries of their members with the lowest coefficients, saying the government has been ignoring this demand for three years.

The union said in a press release the government was ignoring them despite “embarrassingly low” salaries, a petition signed by more than 5,000 judiciary employees, support from judges, and protests held in June.

The union said the justice minister informed them earlier this month that the government agreed with a proposal to raise coefficients for the 6,685 lowest-paid state administration employees, but that nothing had been done yet.

The union asked if “such conduct by the government… and be assessed as humane” and called on “the prime minister to urgently solve this issue because industrial action is at the door again.”