Croatian airports’ passenger numbers jump 50% in September on the year

Source: Stela Di/Pixabay/Ilustracija

In September, Croatia's airports catered for 1.37 million passengers, which was by 50% more than in September 2021, and 8.2% fewer than in September of the pre-pandemic 2019, according to the data released by the national statistical office (DZS).

In the first nine months of 2022, Croatia’s airports registered 8.24 million passengers, which was a 121% increase compared to the corresponding period of 2021, when the COVID restrictions were in place. However, this was less by 15.1% in comparison to the January-September period in 2019.

Flight operations in September alone increased by 7.7% to 14,200 on the year.

Flight operations in the January-September period of this year jumped by 45.5% % to 97,700 compared to the corresponding period in 2021.

In September, Croatia’s airports handled over 889 tonnes of cargo or 5.9% more than in September 2021, and the amount of cargo transshipped through Croatia’s airports in the January-September period totalled 7,300 tonnes, a rise by 15.2% from the corresponding period of 2021.

In September alone, the airport in Split registered 442,000 passengers, +35.4% on the year, and it was followed by the airport inf Dubrovnik (335,000, or +61.9%). Zagreb Airport ranks third (323,000, +70.8% y-o-y).