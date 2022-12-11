Croatian army helping fight flood threat in Hrvatska Kostajnica

Podijeli :

Source: Foot/Bruno L'erotic

Fifty members of the Croatian Army will be helping in flood action in Hrvatska Kostajnica, while another 250 soldiers are on standby in Petrinja as are another 20 in Karlovac, waiting to intervene if necessary, the Defence Ministry said on Sunday.

A special 50-member platoon of the Croatian Armed Forces was engaged on Sunday in the area of Hrvatska Kostajnica in Sisak-Moslavina County, which has been threatened by floods. Due to heavy rainfall on Sunday evening, emergency flood defence measures have been introduced on the River Una at Hrvatska Kostajnica.

Due to the threat of floods, another 250 members of the Croatian Army Mechanised Guard Brigade have been put on standby in Petrinja as have 20 members of the Croatian Army Engineering Regiment in Karlovac.