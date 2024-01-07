Croatian author Lana Derkac included in World Poetry Anthology published in New York

Podijeli :

Pixabay / Ilustracija

Croatian poet, novelist, essayist and playwright Lana Derkac was included in the World Poetry Anthology, was published in New York by Darklight Publishing.

The anthology contains poems by 229 authors from 59 countries, including Adonis, Louisa Glück, Pablo Neruda, Amir Or.

It was edited by poet Hassanal Abdullah, the award-winning author of more than 50 books in various genres, and each author is represented by one poem, which the editor had collected for 25 years.

The poem by Lana Derkač, the only Croatian poet in the anthology, “Nebeski fotoaparat” (Celestial Camera) from the poetry book ” Hotel za mrtve” (A Hotel for the Dead), published by V.B.Z., was translated by Damir Sodan.

The editorial board of the anthology included professors Nicholas Birns of the New York University and Joan Digby of the Long Island University, as well as poet Naznin Seamon, the cover was designed by Mexican artist Alonzo Venegas Gómez, and the book is dedicated to poet Stanley Kunitz.