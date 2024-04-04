Croatian citizen killed in Dublin, according to the Foreign Ministry

Podijeli :

One of the two Croatian citizens who were attacked in Dublin on Saturday has died as a result of his injuries, the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs said on Wednesday.

The Croatian Embassy in Dublin “has been informed of a brutal attack on two Croatian citizens in Dublin on Saturday 30 March”, according to a press release issued by the ministry.

The embassy “is in constant contact with the Irish police and the families of those attacked” and has “received information from the parents of one of the Croatian nationals that he died today as a result of his injuries”, the ministry said, adding that it is “unable to release further information publicly due to the seriousness of the situation and the progress of the investigation.”

Irish media reported that two men were attacked in Clondalkin, west Dublin, on Saturday night.

The Irish Times writes that they were attacked by a group of men and that the man who was killed suffered serious head injuries after being kicked while lying on the ground.

Investigators are trying to establish the motive for the attack. The Irish Times writes that the victims are believed to have been in previous contact with the attackers, while the Irish Examiner writes that the attack may have been motivated by “an “exchange of words.”

The Irish media further reports that there were four attackers and that police have high quality CCTV footage that will help track them down. The Irish Examiner adds that police have identified one of the men and that the murdered Croatian national was in his thirties.