Croatian citizens plan to spend more on travelling this year, a survey shows

Unsplash

Croatian citizens want to spend more on travelling this year than last year. This is the result of a survey conducted by Mastercard, which covered 500 respondents in Croatia out of a total of 16,000 globally.

The survey on changes in consumer preferences regarding experiences was conducted in January.

“The survey shows that Croatian and European consumers have a strong interest in experiencing unforgettable moments,” says Mastercard Croatia, adding that this year this coincides with major global and European sporting events, music tours and film festivals.

Sixty-one per cent of Croatian respondents plan to travel more and spend more money on travel.

For music festivals and concerts, 42% of them plan to spend more, while almost 40% plan to spend on gastronomic experiences. 73% are of the opinion that money spent on experiences is always worthwhile.

For 40% of Croatian respondents, this means creating the best memories in life, for 44% gaining a new perspective on the world and for 41% enriching their lives by connecting with others.

Eleven per cent of respondents plan to reduce spending on all these experiences this year.

The Director of Mastercard Croatia, Gea Kariz, is pleased with the growing interest of Croatian citizens in adventure travel and cultural events.