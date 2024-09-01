Croatian defence minister talks continuation of army modernisation at GLOBSEC

Podijeli :

N1

Croatian Defence Minister Ivan Anusic, attending the GLOBSEC Forum security conference in Prague, held several meetings on cooperation and strengthening the capacities of the Croatian army as well as new projects that would involve the latest technology and equipment, the ministry said on Saturday.

This year’s GLOBSEC Forum, entitled “Taming the Storm,” is being held from 30 August to 1 September and brought together leading global politicians, experts, military officials, and business representatives to discuss topics of exceptional importance for global stability and security.

“Participation in the GLOBSEC Forum confirms Croatia’s commitment to strengthening national security through international cooperation while simultaneously enhancing its own defence capabilities,” the ministry said in a press release.

Earlier today, after yesterday’s announcement that the U.S. State Department had approved the sale of eight HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems) M142 to Croatia, Anusicsaid this was a very powerful weapon that was highly important for the Croatian Armed Forces.

At the forum, Anusic met with representatives from the European company KNDS, which specialises in the development and production of military vehicles, systems, and equipment. They discussed cooperation and strengthening the capacities of the Croatian military, as well as potential new projects that would include the latest military technology and equipment.

The minister also participated in a presentation during which the Croatian company DOK-ING donated its advanced demining vehicle, the MV-4, to Ukraine. This vehicle has gained international recognition for its exceptional performance in removing mines and explosive devices and is a significant step forward in the Croatian defence industry. He highlighted the importance of innovation and domestic production in strengthening national security.

On the sidelines of the forum, Anusic met with his Italian counterpart Guido Crosetto, and both emphasised the good cooperation between Croatia and Italy in defence, as well as the exchange of information and coordination regarding current security challenges.

Discussions at this year’s GLOBSEC were also dedicated to analysing the conclusions from a recent NATO summit in Washington, the results of the European Parliament elections, and predictions regarding upcoming global events, including the U.S. presidential elections and the UN climate change conference, to be held in Azerbaijan in November.

Dominant topics of discussion also included continued support to Ukraine in its fight for sovereignty and territorial integrity, the progression of the European integration process, as well as strengthening resilience in the energy sector, which is especially important in the context of global energy crises, the ministry said.