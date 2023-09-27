Croatian EPP MEPs: We offer a responsible policy at a time of populism

Podijeli :

The European People's Party (EPP) offers a responsible policy at a time of populism, Croatian members of the European Parliament from the EPP group told Hina on Tuesday ahead of the EPP Study Days in Split.

The gathering in the second biggest Croatian city has brought together about 250 EPP officials and members.

Of the 177 EPP MEPs, about 140, including European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, arrived in Split on Tuesday for this major EPP meeting before the 6-9 June elections for the European Parliament.

The largest group in the EU legislature will try to retain this status after the next elections. Discussions will be held behind closed doors from Wednesday to Friday.

Apart from EPP members and politicians, experts in artificial intelligence, agriculture, political sciences and mental health are also taking part in this event.

Three Croatian EPP MEPs underscored the importance of the European elections at a time when the continent is dealing with several crises.

Karlo Ressler says that the world is currently in a situation that is more dangerous and unpredictable than it was in 2019.

In such times, the EPP with its prudent policies from the centre-to-right spectrum is needed, Ressler said.

The EPP offers responsible policies contrary to those who attack the European project and do not understand what is going on in Europe, he said.

Sunčana Glavak says it is important to inform young people about the EPP and show what makes a difference between a serious and a populist policy.

Željana Zovko says that the EPP meeting will discuss challenges such as inflation, migrations and other volatile developments.

The EPP wants to build a strong geopolitical face of Europe that protects its citizens, she added.

The main topic of the meeting, to be attended by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, EP Presidnt Metsola, and EPP Group Chairman Manfred Weber, will be the elections for the European Parliament, which will be held in the first half of June next year.