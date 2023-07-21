Croatian firefighting plane with two crews sent to Greece

Podijeli :

N1 / Denis Sadiković, Ilustracija

Croatia sent a Canadair firefighting plane with two crews to Greece on Friday to help put out wildfires in that country, the Defence Ministry said in a press release.

The plane will be used as part of the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism (rescEU). Two Croatian Air Force Canadair CL-415 firefighting aircraft will be on permanent standby from June to October this year for assistance to other countries.

The Croatian Air Force and its pilots also stand ready to provide humanitarian assistance in putting out wildfires abroad, in countries that need such assistance the most, Defence Minister Mario Banozic said.

Last year, Croatian firefighting aircraft were deployed to Bosnia and Herzegovina and Slovenia.