Croatian FM concerned about rapid worsening of situation in Middle East

Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic-Radman on Monday expressed concern about the rapid worsening of the situation in the Middle East and humanitarian developments in the Gaza Strip, underscoring Israel's right to self defence in line with international humanitarian law.

“I am concerned about the humanitarian situation in Gaza. The protection of civilians and delivery of aid remain our priorities,” the Croatian foreign and European affairs minster said in Brussels before the start of the EU Foreign Affairs Council’s two-day meeting.

Grlic-Radman reiterated that Israel has the right to self-defence in compliance with the international humanitarian law and that hostages kept by Hamas must be unconditionally released.

The EU should provide assistance to Egypt and Jordan, which are also seriously affected by the Israel-Hamas conflict, the minister said.

Today, EU Foreign Affairs Ministers will discuss the Russian aggression against Ukraine and the latest developments concerning Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The Council will then exchange views on the situation in Israel and the region, the foreign policy dimension of economic security.

Israel urged to exercise restraint

On Sunday, the joint statement released by the 27 members regarding the developments in the Middle East, calls for “immediate pauses” in hostilities and the establishment of humanitarian corridors in Gaza.

The EU condemns the use of hospitals and civilians as human shields by Hamas.

“Civilians must be allowed to leave the combat zone. These hostilities are severely impacting hospitals and taking a horrific toll on civilians and medical staff,” reads the Statement by the High Representative on behalf of the European Union on humanitarian pauses in Gaza.

“The EU emphasizes that international humanitarian law stipulates that hospitals, medical supplies and civilians inside hospitals must be protected. Hospitals must also be supplied immediately with the most urgent medical supplies and patients that require urgent medical care need to be evacuated safely.”

“In this context, we urge Israel to exercise maximum restraint to ensure the protection of civilians,” reads the joint statement.

EU-Western Balkans ministerial meeting

On Monday evening, the EU ministers are expected to participate in the EU-Western Balkans ministerial meeting together with the the six Foreign Ministers of the Western Balkans partners: Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Serbia. The meeting, set to start at at half past six pm, will chaired by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell.

Grlic-Radman said that he hoped that progress would be achieved until the end of the year concerning the possibility for opening the accession negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina as well as holding the first thematic meeting for negotiating chapters with Albania and North Macedonia.