Croatian FM: The world needs a safe and stable Indo-Pacific

The European Union and the Indo-Pacific region share the common strategic interest in ensuring the freedom of navigation and the security of supply chains, Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman said after the EU-Indo-Pacific forum in Stockholm on Saturday.

“The world needs a safe, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” Grlic Radman told the press after talks with EU foreign ministers.

He underlined the importance of cooperation between the EU and the Indo-Pacific region in addressing hybrid and cyber threats.

Grlić Radman also said that the Indo-Pacific partners should be encouraged to use the Global Gateway platform for stronger economic cooperation.