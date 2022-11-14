Croatian FM to Serbia: All W. Balkan countries should impose sanctions on Russia

Share:







Source: N1

All Western Balkans countries should align their foreign policies with the EU's common foreign and security policy and impose sanctions on Russia, Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic-Radman said in Brussels on Monday.

“We expect all the countries of the Western Balkans to harmonise their foreign policies with that of the European Union and introduce sanctions against Russia,” Grlic-Radman said after arriving for a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

Serbia is the only Western Balkans country that has not imposed sanctions on Russia and refuses to align with the EU’s foreign policy.

The Foreign Affairs Council will exchange views on the Russian aggression against Ukraine, the situation in the Great Lakes region, the Western Balkans and the issue of sanctions against Iran due to the suppression of protests in that country.

Speaking about Bosnia and Herzegovina, Grlic-Radman said that the leaders of that country are expected to quickly form a government at all levels, take responsibility for work on constitutional and electoral reforms and all other reforms so that the country can obtain candidate status by the end of the year.

“Croatia fully supports granting BiH the status of a candidate country,” Grlic-Radman said.

Ahead of the meeting, EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell said that it is up to Ukraine to decide when it is time to enter into peace talks with Russia.

“Ukraine will decide what to do. Our duty is to support them,” he said.