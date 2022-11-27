Croatian football supporters throw party in downtown Doha

Podijeli :

Source: N1

A day before Sunday second-round encounter at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar between Croatia and Canada, Croatian fans organised a "Croatian party" in downtown Doha.

The footbal supporters’ association “Mi Hrvati” invited all Croatian supporters via social media to join the party in Doha.

The event was held by the Thumb (Le Pouce) monument at the Souq Waqif marketplace.

On Sunday, Croatian national team supporters prepared a surprise for Croatian players by spreading a large Croatian flag at the beach outside the hotel where the Croatian National Team is staying.

Croatia’s coach Zlatko Dalic went down to the beach to greet the fans.

“This is what we needed,” Dalic said.

Both Canada and Croatia have yet to score a goal and will aim to get their first win when they meet on Sunday at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.

Today will be the first time that the two countries will go up against each other.