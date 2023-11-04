Croatian foreign minister meets with Jordanian counterpart in Amman

Podijeli :

Sandra Šimunović/Pixsell

Croatia's Minister of Foreign and European Affairs, Gordan Grlić Radman, on Saturday visited the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan where he met with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Al-Safadi.

The ministers discussed the situation in the Middle East following the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel on 7 October, the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs said in a press release.

They expressed the imperative to protect civilians, deliver humanitarian aid to the population of the Gaza Strip and prevent terrorism and the spillover of the conflict to the wider region.

They emphasised the need for the unconditional release of kidnapped and detained persons.

Grlić Radman pointed out that Croatia appreciated Jordan’s involvement for years in initiatives aimed at stabilising the Middle East, including in the peace initiative “Peace Day Effort”.

They agreed on the need to revive the political process for the establishment of lasting peace based on a two-state solution. Jordan’s role as guardian of Christian and Muslim holy sites in Jerusalem was praised.

Grlić Radman informed his Jordanian counterpart of the Croatian government’s decision to send €250,000 in emergency humanitarian aid to the population of the Gaza Strip.

The meeting was an opportunity for further development of bilateral relations on the political and economic level.

The visit is taking place in the atmosphere of a meeting of high-level officials from the United States, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and representatives of Palestine in Amman.