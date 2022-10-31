Croatian government and parliament delegations lay wreaths for All Saints’ Day

Share:







Source: Ivan Hrstić / N1

Delegations of the Croatian government and parliament laid wreaths and lit candles at Zagreb's Mirogoj Cemetery on Monday ahead of All Saints' Day, observed on 1 November.

Wreaths were laid at the monuments commemorating soldiers and civilians killed in the 1991-1995 war, the tomb of unidentified war casualties, and the grave of Croatia’s first president, Franjo Tudjman.

The government delegation included Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Veterans’ Affairs Tomo Medved, Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic, Deputy Prime Minister for Social Affairs and Human Rights Anja Simpraga, Defence Minister Mario Banozic, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlic-Radman, Justice and Administration Minister Ivan Malenica, and Culture and Media Minister Nina Obuljen-Korzinek.

The parliament delegation was headed by Speaker Gordan Jandrokovic.