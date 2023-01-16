Croatian government sets new fuel prices

Podijeli :

Source: N1

The Croatian government on Monday set new fuel prices that will be effective from Tuesday, under which Eurosuper 95 petrol will be sold at a maximum of €1.34 per litre and diesel at €1.46 per litre.

This is an increase of one euro cent for petrol and a decrease of the same amount for diesel.

Blue-dyed diesel, which is used by farmers and fishermen, will be sold at €0.96 per litre, down by one euro cent per litre. The new price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) was set at €1.30 per kg for tanks (+€0.08) and €1.87 per kg for cylinders (+€0.09).

Without the government intervention, Eurosuper 95 petrol would cost €1.57 per litre, diesel would be €1.71, blue-dyed diesel €1.08, and LPG would be €1.55 per kg for tanks and €2.18 for cylinders, the government said.

The new prices will be in force over the next 14 days.