Croatian government welcomes decision on Croatia’s Schengen entry

Source: Jochen Tack / Alamy / Alamy / Profimedia

The Croatian government on Thursday welcomed the unanimous decision of all EU member states to admit Croatia as a member of the Schengen Area on 1 January 2023, saying that thanks to its commitment it had fulfilled the criteria that would bring benefits to both individuals and businesses.

In a closed session, the government adopted the position prepared for the meeting of the European Union’s Justice and Home Affairs Council, which decided on the complete application of the Schengen acquis in Croatia earlier in the day.

“We welcome the unanimous decision of all member states to confirm Croatia’s membership of the Schengen Area as of 1 January 2023,” the government said in a press release.

“The membership will bring several benefits to Croatian citizens and businesses, particularly in respect of freedom of movement and border crossing, a faster and easier flow of goods and services, and further growth of the tourist trade,” the press release said.

The government also adopted a statement in response to a unilateral statement by Slovenia.

Earlier on Thursday, Slovenia supported Croatia’s accession to the Schengen area but attached a statement for the record saying that the border between the two countries has been defined by arbitration. Croatia immediately responded with its own statement saying that the border was yet to be determined.

Slovenia said that the land and sea border determined by the arbitration ruling of 20 July 2017 was “final and binding.” Croatia said it had withdrawn from the arbitration process on 29 July 2015 over “substantial breaches of the arbitration agreement” by Slovenia and was “always ready for further bilateral dialogue to seek a joint solution.”

Both statements were entered in the record of the Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting, which approved Croatia’s entry into the Schengen Area as of 1 January 2023.

European Commission Vice President Dubravka Suica described Croatia’s accession to the Schengen area as a historic event.

“This is really a historic decision… Croatia is finally part of the Western world, it is no longer in a two-speed Europe and is equally integrated as all the other EU members,” she told reporters in Brussels.