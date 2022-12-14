Croatian, Greek PMs write to EU officials in support of Bosnia’s EU candidacy

Podijeli :

Source: N1/ILUSTRACIJA

The prime ministers of Croatia and Greece, Andrej Plenkovic and Kyriakos Mitsotakis, wrote to the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, expressing strong support for the European path of Bosnia and Herzegovina before the Thursday meeting of the European Council, which will make the final decision on the country's candidate status for EU membership.

They believe that this is a key moment and a decision of vital importance, at a time of major geopolitical changes in Europe caused by Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, but also at a time when “important positive changes” are taking place in Bosnia and Herzegovina following the recently held general elections.

“We are convinced that further reforms, including the need to urgently finalize the pending constitutional and electoral reform, as well as the overall political dynamic in the country, would be profoundly strengthened by our positive decision. It would firmly anchor Bosnia on its path towards the EU membership, provide an impetus for further relaxation of political relations and, above all, send an unequivocal sign of political and moral support by the EU,” the letter states.

The signatories believe that the positive decision would carry importance for the Western Balkans as a whole, by diminishing potentially negative external influences.

They concluded by saying that Croatia and Greece would gladly once again support Bosnia’s EU integration and called for EU’s unity for both the benefit of Bosnia and the European Union itself.