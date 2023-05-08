Croatian judges begin work-to-rule strike, demand higher pay

Podijeli :

Shutterstock / ilustracija

Croatian judges began a work-to-rule strike on Monday as a warning to the government over the lack of dialogue on pay increases.

Over the next two weeks, until 19 May, judges will not be working in the e-file program, registering new legal entities, or issuing inheritance or divorce documents, but will be dealing with urgent cases without delay, the Croatian Judges’ Association (UHS) said earlier.

Between 8 and 19 May, “all actions in first-instance proceedings will be postponed, except in cases in which irreparable damage might occur.” During that time, sessions in appeal cases will be held, but no judgments will be rendered, except in urgent cases, the UHS said.

The UHS expects support from 70 per cent of first-instance court judges, and says that it also has the support of state attorneys.

The Supreme Court, Croatia’s highest court, has blamed the the government for the present situation and the poor working and living conditions of judges.

Justice Minister Ivan Malenica has said that the Ministry is aware of the problem of pay of judges and other judicial officers, adding that they have launched the process of amending the relevant law.

He said that the Ministry is proposing an increase in pay indices and base pay for judicial officials, and that the monthly pay increase for first-instance court judges will be €513 on average, while base pay for all judicial officers will be increased by 8%.

Municipal court judges and prosecutors on average earn €1,670 net a month, and the Ministry planned to increase their pay by more than €300. However, the UHS said this was not enough and demanded a €1,300 raise, arguing that judges’ salaries has not changed for years while the cost of living has gone up.