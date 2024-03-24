Croatian maritime heritage to be presented at Escale à Sète festival in France

Podijeli :

Croatia's maritime heritage will be presented at the Escale à Sète festival in the southern French city of Sète from 26 March to 2 April, the Cronaves Association announced at a press conference in Split earlier this week.

“In this largest Mediterranean fishing port, in the region of Occitania, our country will be represented by about 40 seamen and supporting staff with four historical ships,” Cronaves president Plamenko Bavcevic said.

Three of the vessels will take part in a sailing show while the fourth one will be displayed in front of the Croatian pavilion, Bavcevic said, adding that this is the 12th presentation of Croatia at one of the largest European maritime heritage festivals.

Under the auspices of the Paris Office of the Croatian Tourist Board, Croatia will also present its tourist offer, with an emphasis on nautical tourism.

The Escale à Sète festival is organised every two years during the Easter week, with unique traditional ships from all maritime European countries taking part in the festival program. It attracts about 400,000 visitors from across Europe.