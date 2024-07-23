President Milanovic sends message of support to Croatian Olympic athletes

Podijeli :

REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Ahead of the official departure of Croatian Olympians for the Olympic Games in Paris, taking place from 26 July to 11 August, President Zoran Milanovic on Tuesday sent them a message of support, wishing them good luck and success in the competitions.

The Olympic Games are “the biggest sporting event for every athlete,” he said in a statement, adding that “each of you, the 73 athletes who make up the Croatian competitive Olympic family, will have the opportunity to show your best… under the flag of our Homeland.”

“With victories and Olympic medals, I am certain you wish to confirm your sporting value and past results, and I wish you a lot of luck and success in that. The Croatian Olympic team has always returned home with medals, making Croatia proud not only because of your results but also because of your sportsmanship. Sport has the special power to unite people, so let all the competitors in Paris unite in fair play, and the spectators in hearty cheering,” the president said.

The Olympic Games Paris 2024 will be officially opened on Friday. Croatia is participating with 58 men and 15 women athletes in 15 sports.