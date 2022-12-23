Croatian musician Massimo Savic dies aged 60

Podijeli :

Source: Jurica Galoic/PIXSELL

Famous Croatian musician, Massimo Savic, has died aged 60.

His family announced his death on his official Facebook page.

“Our Dad, husband, our pride and joy, Massimo Savic, has left us after a short, but heroic fight,” the family wrote. “Even though he is gone from this world, he will live on in our souls; laughing, warm, strong, full of love, and made of art. We will forever be your girls. Eni and Mirna.”

The news of his death was confirmed by the record company Aquarius Records. According to the Croatian public broadcaster HRT, Savic died last night in Zagreb’s Vinogradska hospital, where he had been treated for lung cancer.

Massimo Savic, known as Massimo, was born in the Istrian city of Pula in 1962. His music career began in Zagreb in the 80s, where he was the frontman of the band Dorian Gray with whom he had published two albums, Sjaj u tami and Za tvoje oci, before he moved onto a successful solo career in the 90s.

In the early 2000s, he published two albums, Vjestina and Vjestina 2, which propelled him to the top of Croatia’s mainstream pop-rock scene.

Massimo has won nine Croatian music awards Porin for best male vocal performance: in 2004-2007 and 2012-2016. He holds the record for most Porins in this category.