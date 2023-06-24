Croatian nationals in Russia advised to follow security recommendations

Podijeli :

REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

The Croatian Embassy in Moscow is recommending to Croatian nationals staying in Russian cities and regions where security has been stepped up that they follow the rules in place locally and avoid places where people gather in large numbers, the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs said on Saturday.

Asked about the situation in Russia after the rebellion of the Wagner mercenary group and its advance on Moscow, the Ministry told Hina it was following developments in Russia and exchanging information with European Union member states and international partners.

“The Croatian Embassy in Moscow is recommending to all Croatian nationals staying in cities and regions where security measures have been increased that they behave in accordance with the rules in place and avoid places of large gatherings,” the Ministry said in its reply.

The Embassy is at the disposal of Croatian nationals for any consular or other assistance, it said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed to crush what he called the “armed rebellion” after Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin announced on Saturday he had taken control of the southern city of Rostov-on-Don as part of efforts to overthrow the Russian military leadership.

This dramatic turn of events, with many unclear details, appears to be the biggest domestic crisis faced by Putin since he ordered a general invasion of Ukraine, which he called a special military operation, in February 2022.