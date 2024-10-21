Croatian officials indicted by EPPO for corruption in waste-plant contract award

Podijeli :

Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) in Zagreb has filed an indictment against four individuals, including three public officials, and one company. The public officials are accused of using their positions to award a contract related to the construction of a waste-sorting plant in Mihaceva Draga to a company with inflated prices.

Two officials from the City of Rijeka, along with the manager of the municipal company, allegedly manipulated two public tenders to favour a pre-selected company for the development of project documentation for the construction of a waste-sorting plant in Mihaceva Draga. The total value of the project was €3.6 million, co-funded by the EU’s Cohesion Fund, covering 85% of eligible costs.

According to the investigation, and as reported last year, the suspected company had privileged access to the procurement process and is believed to have inflated their prices by at least €300.000.

Despite internal warnings about irregularities, the officials allegedly facilitated the selection of the company, which caused significant financial damage to both the EU’s and national budgets.