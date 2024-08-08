Croatian Olympic medallists greeted on the main square in Zagreb

Podijeli :

On Wednesday afternoon, a welcome concert was held on Ban Josip Jelacic Square in Zagreb for the Croatian medallists returning from the 33rd Olympic Games in Paris.

After their great success in Paris, the Croatian medallists performed in the central square of Zagreb. The “golden” rowers, the Sinkovic brothers Martin and Valent, who defended their Olympic title in the double sculls, as well as judoka Barbara Matic with her gold medal in the women’s 70 kg discipline, Sandra Elkasevic, who won bronze in the women’s discus throw, and sports shooter Miran Maricic, who took bronze in the men’s 10-metre air rifle, arrived at Ban Josip Jelacic Square.

Silver medallist tennis player Donna Vekic, who is not in Croatia due to other commitments, took part in the ceremony via video link.

A few other Olympians from Croatia, canoeist Matija Marinic and brothers Patrik and Anton Loncaric, who competed in rowing, also appeared on the course.

Despite the ongoing heatwave and this time of the summer holidays, several hundred people flocked to the square to greet the medallists and other athletes.

So far, Croatia has won two gold, one silver and two bronze medals, but the Olympic Games are not over yet. Taekwondo practitioner Lena Stojković will compete for bronze, Croatian water polo players have entered the semi-finals, javelin thrower Sara Kolak has qualified for the final and kayaker Anamaria Govorčinović is in the semi-finals. Bojan Bjeljac and Mateja Parlov-Kostro still have to compete in the marathon, and Marko Golubic and Ivan Sapina will compete in taekwondo.