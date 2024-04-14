Croatian PM: Abandoning animals now criminal offence under Penal Code

Podijeli :

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic visited the Dumovec animal shelter near Zagreb on Saturday, which received a new facility, stressing that the government has made changes to the Penal Code, no longer classyfing abandoning animals as a misdemeanour but as a criminal offence.

Together with the director of the Zagreb Zoo, Damir Sokol, Prime Minister Plenkovic visited the shelter for abandoned animals and the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.

Plenkovic said that the Dumovec project aimed at improving and expanding the capacity of the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, and a new facility has been built, with the active involvement of the City of Zagreb and the support of the Ministry of Economy.

He said that the facility is worth three million euros and has effectively ensured the care of abandoned animals, which are taken care of by the staff at Dumovec.

Additionally, Plenkovic said his government has revised the Penal Code, elevating the abandonment of animals to the status of a criminal offence rather than a misdemeanour. Moreover, penalties for animal cruelty and killing have been increased.

“We are sending a clear message to pet owners: it is their responsibility to provide proper care for their animals and to treat them with respect. Our aim is to discourage animal abandonment and encourage responsible ownership,” Plenkovic added.