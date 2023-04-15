Croatian PM extends best wishes to Orthodox believers on Easter

NEWS 15.04.2023 12:05
Marko Prpic/PIXSELL/ilustracija

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic on Saturday sent a message to the faithful who celebrate Easter according to the Julian calendar extending his best wishes.

“With the traditional greeting ‘Christ is Risen’, I sincerely extend my best wishes to all believers of the Orthodox faith on the greatest Christian holiday. On behalf of the Government and myself, I wish you the coming days to pass in peace and joy, in the company of your families and loved ones.

Best wishes were also extended by Parliament Speaker Gordan Jandrokovic.

Komentari

Vaš komentar

Popular Posts