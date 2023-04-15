Croatian PM extends best wishes to Orthodox believers on Easter

Podijeli :

Marko Prpic/PIXSELL/ilustracija

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic on Saturday sent a message to the faithful who celebrate Easter according to the Julian calendar extending his best wishes.

“With the traditional greeting ‘Christ is Risen’, I sincerely extend my best wishes to all believers of the Orthodox faith on the greatest Christian holiday. On behalf of the Government and myself, I wish you the coming days to pass in peace and joy, in the company of your families and loved ones.

Best wishes were also extended by Parliament Speaker Gordan Jandrokovic.