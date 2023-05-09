Croatian PM: Russia’s war of aggression threatens security in Europe

Podijeli :

Marko Lukunic/PIXSELL

Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine threatens the security and stability of Europe and the legacy of the European project initiated 73 years ago, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Tuesday on the occasion of Europe Day.

It is important for Europe, the European Union, all its member states as well as countries aspiring to join the EU to raise awareness of the threats we are facing today, said Plenkovic.

The response to those threats requires strength, resilience, investment, political leadership, and resolve, he underscored.

On 9 May 1950, the then French foreign minister Robert Schuman proposed a declaration which suggested the creation of a European Coal and Steel Community. The community was set up on 18 April 1951, paving the way for European integration processes.

Addressing the ceremony marking Europe Day in Zagreb’s European Square, Plenkovic noted that this year Croatia is marking the 10th anniversary of its admission to the European Union.

Croatia sits at the political table with those who make concrete decisions on our destinies, our economic status and economic development, he added.

We will convey our experience to our neighbours, notably those in the southeast of Europe, as well as to our friends in Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova who also aspire to EU membership, Plenkovic said.

Stephen Clerk, Director for the European Parliament Liaison Offices, said that the Union is a desirable destination for many who live beyond its borders and that the EU flag is a symbol of hope, peace and democracy.

This democracy must be nurtured and protected and should not be taken for granted. We live in a world in which democracy is being brutally attacked by shells, rockets and firearms as well as perfidiously attacked by disinformation, lies and playing with our base instincts, said Clerk.

We all must participate in efforts to defend our democracy, he added.

Diana Helen Madunic, Ambassador of Sweden, which currently holds the EU presidency, mentioned the Schuman declaration and the foundation of political cooperation aimed at making the idea of a war in Europe unthinkable.

Unfortunately, Europe is again facing the war due to Russia’s unlawful attack on Ukraine. It is therefore important for us to stand united in our support to Ukraine and against the Russian aggression, said the Swedish ambassador.

Europe’s strength also depends on our economic growth, free trade, green transition, fast digitalisation, talent and innovation, she added.