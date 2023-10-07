Croatian PM strongly slams Hamas attacks against Israeli cities

Podijeli :

Luka Stanzl/PIXSELL

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic on Saturday condemned the actions of Hamas that fired hundreds of rockets from the Palestinian territory on Iraeli cities.

“I strongly condemn the Hamas attacks against Israel. These terrorist acts against civilians are shocking and unacceptable. Croatia stands in solidarity with Israel and its people in this difficult moment,” Plenkovic wrote on the X social media platform.

The armed wing of Hamas, which has controlled the Gaza Strip since 2007, announced that it had launched “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood” against Israel and fired more than 5,000 rockets on Saturday. Armed militants also entered some parts of Israel.

In the attacks, a woman died and dozes of people were wounded.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said in the meantime that his country is “at war” with Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.