Croatian Post to release new crypto stamp with motif of Nikola Tesla

Source: N1/Ilustracija

Croatia Post (HP) plans to release its fourth crypto stamp on Wednesday, issued in the form of a postal block with the motif of scientist and inventor Nikola Tesla and his tower for the World Wireless System, HP announced on Monday.

The authors of the new crypto stamp are Zagreb designers Ivana Vucic and Tomislav-Jurica Kacunic, and the stamp with a nominal value of HRK 50.00 was printed in 30,000 copies.

An exhibition of Tesla’s belongings will accompany the promotion at the post office.

Tesla’s glasses, bag, hat, cane and gloves will be displayed from the end of December 2022 until the beginning of February 2023 at the General Post Office in downtown Zagreb.

Tesla’s belongings are part of the permanent exhibition at the post office in Smiljan, his birthplace.

The digital edition of the crypto stamp will be available in five different categories, each with a motif of one of Tesla’s inventions.

The digital edition with the motif of Tesla’s experiment with an egg in a rotating magnetic field will have the smallest number of copies available (2,000). In contrast, the digital edition with the motif of Tesla’s turbine will have the most copies (10,000).

Other digital editions will have the motifs of Tesla’s coil, wireless signal transmission system and radio-controlled toy boat .

The new crypto stamp can be purchased in post offices, on the epostshop.hr website and in the online store kripto.posta.hr/marka/v4, where it will be possible to pay by cryptocurrencies.