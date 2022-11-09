Croatian President comments on US election: Democrats proved to be tough

Share:







Source: Jim Vondruska / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Croatian President Zoran Milanovic said on Wednesday he does not believe former US president Donald Trump will run in the next US presidential election, adding that he regrets having openly supported the Democratic President Joe Biden, and that the Democrats proved to be tougher in the midterm election than expected.

Commenting on the mid-term election for the US Congress, Milanovic said that he expected a “landslide victory for the Republicans, which obviously did not happen,” and that the Democrats turned out to be “tougher than it was assumed.”

According to current forecasts, the Republicans will secure a small majority in the House of Representatives, while the Senate remains undecided, which is a much more positive outcome than the Democrats expected before the election, Reuters has reported.

If the Republicans do take control of the House of Representatives, Milanovic said he expects that they will launch the impeachment of Joe Biden, as a way to “seek revenge.”

“That is the worst thing you can do, it means pure revenge,” said Milanovic and added that the Republicans will not succeed in that.

He believes that the Republican takeover of the lower house “is likely to have less impact” on American support for Ukraine in the war “than some would like” and that he thinks “things will stay more or less the same.”

Milanovic also said that he does not believe that the former Republican President Donald Trump will be the party’s candidate in the next presidential election, stressing that he was against him and that he was openly in favour of the current Democratic President Joe Biden, but that “now I regret supporting anyone.”

He said that the Democrats are “historically, structurally and ideologically closer” to him, but that they have turned into a “crazed suite of ideologues, identity theorists who don’t know when to stop.”

Milanovic has also advocated issues such as LGBT rights and diversity, “however, at some point you have to know how much you can push in the society you live in,” he said.