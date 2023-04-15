Croatian President issues message for Orthodox Easter

Podijeli :

Luka Stanzl/PIXSELL

Croatian President Zoran Milanovic on Saturday extended his best wishes to the Christian Orthodox faithful for Easter, calling for kindness, solidarity and dignity of every human being.

“I wish all our fellow citizens of the Orthodox faith a happy Easter. The greatest Christian holiday brings people hope and faith in the victory of life, good and light, in a better tomorrow that will come despite the difficulties we face. We live in a time when peace, solidarity, mutual understanding and respect for diversity are absolutely necessary for building that better tomorrow,” Milanovic wrote in his message.