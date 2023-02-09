Croatian rescue team in Turkey: We’ll search for survivors as long as necessary

Podijeli :

Source: AAREF WATAD / AFP

We are working around the clock and will continue to search for survivors as long as it takes, said Tomislav Marevic, the head of the Croatian team that arrived in the province of Hatay during the night and started helping the victims of the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday.

There are still aftershocks and the one we felt today measured 3.9 on the Richter scale, Marevic said, adding they are receiving valuable information from locals.

“Unfortunately, we haven’t found a single person alive so far, but any piece of information we receive from witnesses is very important to us and we take it as a priority,” Marevic said.

He stressed the Croatian team will stay in Turkey “as long as necessary.” “Local authorities will decide when the search and rescue operation is over. Now there is still hope and the work continues,” Marevic added.

The Croatian team is located in sector N, the same sector as the rescue team from Ukraine. Each team works independently but they cooperate.

“We exchange information and if we need to step in and help someone, we are here,” Marevic said.

Two devastating quakes, one of which measured 7.9 on the Richter scale, hit southeastern Turkey and northwestern Syria. According to the latest information, more than 17,000 people are believed to have been killed in the disaster.