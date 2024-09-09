Croatian retail chain Studenac acquires Slovenia’s Kea

This strategic move marks the beginning of Studenac’s expansion into international markets after six years of continuous growth in Croatia, where it has successfully operated for over 30 years, the retailer said.

Kea’s retail chain consists of 32 stores in Celje, Maribor, Prekmurje, and Primorje. Its headquarters are in Šentjur, and in 2023, the chain generated nearly €50 million in revenue.

Since 2018, Studenac has expanded its chain from 385 stores, primarily located in Dalmatia, to over 1,300 stores across the country, making it the retailer with the largest number of stores in Croatia. As of the end of June, Studenac employs over 6,000 workers.