Croatian students win 4 bronze medals at International Mathematical Olympiad

Pixabay/ Ilustracija

Croatian secondary school students won four bronze medals at the 64th International Mathematical Olympiad at which Croatia's score of 103 ranked it 52nd among 112 participating countries, the Croatian Mathematical Society said on Thursday.

The 64th IMO was held in Chiba, Japan on 2-13 July with 618 students competing. China came first in the rankings.

Three of the Croatian students who won the bronze are from one school in the capital of Zagreb and one from a school in the northern Croatian town of Varazdin.

The Croatian team’s participation was organised by the Croatian Mathematical Society with financing from the Science and Education Ministry.