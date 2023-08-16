Croatian students win two bronzes at 19th International Geography Olympiad

Podijeli :

Pixabay/Ilustracija

Croatian high school students won two bronze medals at the 19th International Geography Olympiad, iGeo, held on 8-14 August in Bandung, Indonesia.

The medal-winning students are Luka Protulipac of Zagreb and Gabrijel Kučko of Zabok.

Mario Rubić of Split and Bernard Trempetić of Zagreb, too, participated successfully in this internationally-renowned competition.

The Croatian team was led by Dubravka Spevec, a member of the International Geography Olympiad Task Force, and Ivan Ivić. They both teach at the Zagreb Faculty of Science Geography Department.

The first iGeo was held in The Hague in 1996, with five countries participating, while this year’s edition brought together students from 59 countries.

The purpose of the event is to encourage interest in geography and active interest of young people in geographical and ecological research, contribute to discussions about the importance of geography, and facilitate social contact between young people from different countries as a way of contributing to understanding among nations.