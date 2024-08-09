Croatian surgeons achieve regional first with pioneering laparoscopic total gastrectomy

Podijeli :

KBC Split

A team of surgeons from the Split Clinical Hospital Centre, led by Dr Antonijo Majic, has performed a laparoscopic surgical procedure to remove an entire stomach. This was the first time that a laparoscopically assisted total gastrectomy (LATG) was performed in Croatia and in this part of Europe.

The surgical procedure was performed laparoscopically or minimally invasively, the Split hospital emphasised, adding that the complexity of the procedure requires both high-tech surgical equipment and exceptional precision and experience of the operating surgeon.

Using a laparoscopic approach through five working openings of up to one centimetre in size, the patient’s entire stomach is removed, establishing continuity of the digestive tube in the abdomen without the need for a large incision in the abdominal wall.

The most demanding minimally invasive procedures are performed in the KBC Split

“The most challenging part of the procedure was to ensure continuity of the digestive tube after removal of the stomach. Laparoscopic surgery results in minimal trauma and pain for the patient, accelerated healing, improved surgical outcome and faster discharge of the patient to home care,” said Dr Majic.

Once again, KBC Split, under the leadership of Dr Zdravko Perko, has confirmed its status as one of the leading providers of minimally invasive surgery in the entire region, the hospital said in a press release.

“The most demanding minimally invasive procedures from all subspecialities are performed at KBC Split. This great success and further progress is the result of our commitment and long-term training. These procedures cannot be performed without advanced equipment, but the most important thing is competent and well-trained specialists,” said Dr Perko.