Croatian team sets up base, tracing earthquake victims in Turkey

Source: Yunus Dalgic / Zuma Press / Profimedia/ILUSTRACIJA

The Croatian team helping in rescue operations in the earthquake-hit part of Turkey is managing well on the ground and has already been assigned a second location where it is tracing victims in Antakya, Civil Protection director Damir Trut said in Slavonski Brod on Saturday.

He told the press that the leader of Croatia’s state emergency unit, Mladen Vinkovic, informed him this morning that the Croatian team had set up camp in cooperation with other international organisations and were currently looking for people trapped under the rubble of a building in the centre of Antakya.

Trut was in Slavonski Brod on the occasion of events marking European 112 Day.