Croatia’s April industrial output contracts for five months in row

In April 2023, Croatia's industrial production slipped by 3.5% year on year, falling for the sixth consecutive month, which indicates a slower pace of economic growth.

The state statistics bureau (DZS) said on Monday industrial output in April dropped by 2.4% on the month and by 3.5% on the year.

In April 2023, there was a yearly decrease in three of the five sectors. The sharpest fall was registered in the manufacture of durable consumer goods (-15.7%), followed by intermediate goods (-8.3%) and energy production (-1.8%).

Industrial output in the first four months of 2023 was down 2.1% compared to the first four months of 2022.