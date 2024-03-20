Croatia’s average monthly net wages in January at €1,239, median wage at €1,059

Podijeli :

Unsplash / Ilustracija

The average monthly net wage paid by legal entities in Croatia in January 2024 was €1,239, an increase of 13.3% in nominal terms and 8.8% in real terms compared to January 2023, the Croatian Statistical Office (DZS) announced on Wednesday.

The median net salary for January 2024 was €1,059, which means that half of the employees received less and the other half received more than this amount.

Since the median net salary for January is lower than the average net salary, this means that more people received salaries below the average than those whose salaries were above the average.

The distribution of net salaries shows that 60% of employees received a net salary of up to €1,189 in January, which is below the average salary, and around two thirds had salaries below the average. The employees with the lowest monthly salaries, which totalled €728 or less, accounted for 10%.

Compared to December 2023, the average monthly net salary in January 2024 increased by 4.0% in nominal terms and 4.4% in real terms.

The highest average monthly net salary for January 2024 was paid in air transport (€ 1,878) and the lowest in clothing manufacturing (€ 843).