Croatia’s bakery industry sees rise in revenue and profit in 2022

In 2022, there were 930 businesses whose core business was producing bread, fresh pastries, confectionery products and cakes, and they generated HRK 5.9 billion in consolidated revenue, a 23.2% rise from 2021, while their consolidated profit was HRK 87.4 million, soaring 219.6% on the year.

According to data provided by the FINA financial agency, 14,901 workers were employed in Croatia’s bakery industry last year, up 2.6% year-on-year.

While the revenue increased 23.2% to HRK 5.9 billion, the expenditure of the businesses in this industry also increased, by 21.9% to HRK 5.8 billion.

Thus, the consolidated net profit in this industry was HRK 87.4 million.

Nearly 7 in 10 businesses in the black

According to FINA’s data, 633 of those 930 enterprises ran at a surplus (68.1%).

The sector’s export in 2022 was HRK 430.3 million, which is 41.1% more than in 2020, while import recorded an increase of 23.9% to HRK 188.4 million.

The average monthly net salary in that industry was HRK 5,034, which was 7.3% more than in 2021 and 27.8% lower than the average monthly net wage in Croatia, which was HRK 6,973.

Mlinar ranks first in terms of total income and number of employees

Among the 930 enterprises in the bakery industry, the Mlinar chain of bakeries achieved the highest total revenue of HRK 908.5 million, which is 15.3% of the total revenues in that industry.

Mlinar also employed the largest number of workers, a total of 1,938, for whom the average monthly net wage amounted to HRK 5,830.

The second-highest revenue was generated by the Pan-Pek chain with HRK 347 million in total revenue, and 744 workers.

The biggest profit in that period was generated by the Pekara Dubravica, amounting to HRK 26.5 million.

(€1 = HRK 7.53)