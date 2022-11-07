Croatia’s car sales down 3.8 pct in Jan-Oct 2022

Share:







Source: CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Over the first ten months of 2022 a total of 38,687 new passenger cars were sold in Croatia, which is 3.8 percent down from the same period of 2021, according to the data from the Promocija Plus market research agency, whose press release was disseminated by the state news agency Hina on Monday.

The data does not include sales on the used car market.

The best selling car brand was Volkswagen, with 4,554 units sold and an 11.8% share in total sales.

It was followed by Skoda (3,860 units sold and a share of just under 10%), Opel (3,213 units sold and a 8.3% share), Kia (3,132 units sold and a 8.1% share) and Dacia (2,891 units sold and a 7.4% share).

The best selling car models were the Skoda Octavia (1,772 cars), the Dacia Duster (1,382), the Opel Crossland (1,268) and the Dacia Sandero (1,125). The Skoda Octavia was also the best selling model in October alone, with 184 units sold.

Most of the cars sold in the year to October used petrol for fuel – 20,449 or 52.9%; 7,835 or 20.3% were hybrids, 7,745 or 20.0% were powered by diesel, 1,595 or 4.1% were powered by natural gas, and 1,063 or 2.7% were electric cars.