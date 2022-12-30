Croatia’s confectionery industry sees €71.4m exports in 2021, increase of 12 pct

Podijeli :

In 2021, Croatia's confectionery industry exported goods worth 537.5 million kuna (€71.4), or 12 percent up from 2020, the state news platform Hina reported on Friday, citing publicly available data released by the state financial agency Fina.

Fina recognizes 23 companies in Croatia working in that sector, with a total of 2,103 employees.

The total exports of the confectionery industry amounted to 537.5 million kuna, up 12 percent from 2020, whereas the imports increased 5.6% to 390.7 million kuna. Thus the trade surplus came to 146.8 million kuna.

The average monthly salary in this sector was 5,937 kuna, or 2.4 percent up from the previous year. This average pay was 6.5 percent lower than the average monthly wage for the whole of Croatia (6,350 kuna).

The Zagreb-based chocolate maker Kras had by far the largest single revenue in 2021, at 967.1 million kuna (€128 million). Kras accounted for 68.9 percent of the total revenues in this sector in 2021. In terms of the net profit, the Pozega-based chocolate factory Zvecevo topped the list with a 24.5 million kuna (€3.2 million) in 2021.

(€1 = 7.53 kuna)