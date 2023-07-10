Croatia’s electronic communications market records 8.4% rise in Q1 revenues

Podijeli :

Kheng Ho Toh / Panthermedia / Profimedia

In the first quarter of 2023, the Croatian electronic communications market generated €376 million in total revenues, which is an increase of 8.4% compared with the same period in 2022, the Croatian Regulatory Authority for Network Industries (HAKOM) reported on Monday.

The bulk of the revenues, nearly €132 million, accounted for revenues from mobile telephone services, which rose by 13.3%.

The number of users of mobile telephone networks increased by 2.16% to nearly 4.5 million. 2.1 million of them were subscribers, which is an increase of 10% compared with the first quarter of 2022.

Revenues in fixed telephone networks continued to decline, reaching €30.9 million in the first quarter of 2023, down by 9.5% year on year. The number of connections in these networks fell by 3% to 1.2 million.

Total revenues from internet services increased by 8.3% to €177.3 million, while the number of broadband internet connections rose by 6.8% to 6.4 million. Of these, the number of fibre optic connections increased by 34% to 202,600, while the number of internet connections via mobile networks rose by 7.7% to 5.3 million.