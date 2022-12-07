Croatia’s industrial producer prices continue increasing 21st month in a row

Podijeli :

Source: Klaus/Pexels

In November 2022, industrial producer prices in Croatia jumped 17.9 percent year-on-year, increasing for the 21st month in a row, the state news platform Hina said on Wednesday, citing data released by the state statistics bureau.

Industrial producer prices have posted increases every month since March 2021, when they went up by 3.5 percent. In the following months, the increases escalated. By March 2022 the year-on-year increase was 19.5 percent, followed by 21.9 percent in April, 23.7 percent in May, and 24 percent in June, the highest increase on record since 2011.

In July this year, the increase rate slowed down a little to 23.6 percent. In August, it was 22.6 percent, while in September, the increase again slowed down to 22.1 percent, and to 17.9 percent in October.

This volatility was largely fueled by energy prices. A comparison of producer prices of industrial products, excluding energy, shows that in November 2022, they remained stable, while compared to November 2021, they increased by 10 percent.

In November 2022, producer prices of industrial products on the foreign market increased by 10.1 percent.